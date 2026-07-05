



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday strongly condemned Israel’s actions in West Asia, accusing the United States of backing them and alleging that the region has witnessed the targeted killing of intellectuals, scientists and other influential figures.





He made these remarks while addressing the international conference “Imam Khamenei; The Eternal Leader of Resistance” in Tehran, where he questioned the silence and ineffectiveness of international institutions that claim to uphold human rights but have failed to prevent such actions.





The Iranian President emphasised that if Muslim nations acted collectively, conflicts and humanitarian crises in Gaza, Lebanon and Palestine could not continue unchecked. He warned that divisions among Islamic sects and ethnic groups create opportunities for external actors to exploit tensions, thereby prolonging instability in the region.





His remarks underscored the need for unity among Muslim nations to resist external interference and safeguard their collective interests.





Pezeshkian highlighted the enduring influence of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing his guidance as a source of inspiration for nations across the world.





He asserted that the message of unity, dignity, independence and resistance resonates more strongly than ever, particularly in the face of what he described as policies of violence, terrorism and domination pursued by “global arrogance.”





He welcomed domestic and foreign participants attending the commemorative ceremonies and expressed hope that the gathering would strengthen cohesion across the Muslim world.





Referring to the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Pezeshkian described it as both a tragic and inspiring loss. He stressed that the ideals and message of divinely guided leaders endure beyond their deaths, continuing to motivate future generations in the pursuit of justice, righteousness and resistance. His remarks framed Khamenei’s legacy as a rallying point for Islamic solidarity and resistance against oppression.





Concluding his address, the Iranian President reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to pursuing justice, strengthening Islamic solidarity and advancing regional peace through unity. He declared that no external power could halt the progress of Muslim nations if they remained united around shared values and collective determination. His speech reflected Tehran’s broader narrative of resistance and its call for greater cooperation among Muslim nations to counter external pressures and interventions.





ANI







