



India has once again reiterated its uncompromising position on Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross‑border terrorism, linking this directly to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.





At a press conference in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the treaty remains in abeyance and will not be restored until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for terrorism.





He underlined that India’s stance on the matter is consistent and firmly rooted in its national security concerns.





Jaiswal also condemned the recent Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, which resulted in heavy civilian casualties, including women and children. He noted that India had already expressed its condolences for the loss of innocent lives and reaffirmed its strong support for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.





He stressed that India continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including the supply of medicines and the implementation of development projects aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Afghans.





The spokesperson’s remarks came against the backdrop of a joint statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following their bilateral talks. The two leaders delivered a sharp condemnation of cross‑border terrorism originating from Pakistan, demanding immediate global action to dismantle state‑supported safe havens and financing networks.





They specifically named Lashkar‑e‑Tayyiba, Jaish‑e‑Mohammad, Al-Qaeda and ISIS as entities requiring urgent and concerted international measures. Both leaders stressed that the global community must act decisively to disrupt the nexus between terror financing and transnational crime, and to halt the cross‑border movement of terrorists.





The Pakistani military strikes in Afghanistan targeted the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar, causing widespread devastation. According to Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Taliban‑led Afghan government, the attacks resulted in the deaths of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries.





He further reported that three residential houses were completely destroyed during the strikes. These figures highlight the severe humanitarian toll of Pakistan’s actions and reinforce India’s call for accountability.





India’s position reflects a broader strategic posture that links regional stability, resource management and international cooperation directly to the issue of state‑sponsored terrorism.





By maintaining the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and intensifying diplomatic coordination with partners such as Japan, New Delhi is signalling that terrorism cannot be compartmentalised or ignored in the conduct of international relations.





The insistence on credible and irreversible action from Pakistan underscores India’s determination to ensure that counter‑terrorism commitments are not reduced to rhetoric but translated into tangible outcomes.







