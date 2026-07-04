



Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh has voiced strong confidence in India’s ability to act as a mediator in the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.





He emphasised that India’s geopolitical standing makes it uniquely positioned to contribute meaningfully to restoring stability in West Asia.





He stated that India stands first and foremost, and expressed hope that New Delhi would play a significant part in fostering global peace. He added that he was fully confident India could make a meaningful contribution, particularly in the current situation.





Abu Shawesh also commented on the prospects of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran. He expressed deep reservations about the durability of any ceasefire or diplomatic breakthrough involving Israel. He cautioned that Israel would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the war resumes very soon, despite hopes for stability in the Middle East and beyond.





His remarks coincided with his attendance at the state funeral ceremonies of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He extended condolences for the massive loss of life across the region, noting that thousands of Iranians had died in tragic circumstances.





He recalled the October 2023 incident in which Israel killed over 500 Palestinians, stressing the importance of remembering all lives lost, whether Israeli, Palestinian, Iranian, or others.





Reflecting on the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Abu Shawesh urged observers to adopt a broader historical lens rather than focusing solely on recent months. He referenced his newly circulated article, October 7: One Thousand Days Later, which uses the journalistic “W” queries—why, what, who, where, and when—to deconstruct the crisis. He criticised narratives that treat October 7 as the sole starting point, ignoring decades of occupation, bans, annexation, and subsequent developments.





He stressed that the current phase of the war is an intensification of a crisis dating back to 1917 and 1948. He pointed out that a large majority of people in Gaza are descendants of refugees, many born in refugee camps, including himself.





He described how the situation has steadily deteriorated over decades, worsening with time. He cited widespread starvation being used as a weapon of war and the near-total collapse of daily living conditions as evidence of the humanitarian catastrophe.





Abu Shawesh’s remarks highlight both the urgency of mediation and the historical depth of the conflict. His appeal for India’s involvement reflects a growing recognition of New Delhi’s diplomatic weight in global affairs, particularly in crises where trust and neutrality are essential.





ANI







