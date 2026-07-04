



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant three-nation tour from 6–11 July 2026, covering Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.





The visit will combine high-level bilateral talks, business outreach, and cultural diplomacy, with a strong emphasis on engaging the Indian diaspora across all three countries.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the first leg of the journey will take place in Indonesia from 6–8 July. This marks Modi’s fourth visit to the country and his first bilateral trip since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.





He will hold discussions with President Prabowo Subianto to review progress in the partnership, focusing on trade, maritime cooperation, and regional security. In Jakarta, he will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, underlining the historical and cultural bonds between the two nations.





A highlight of the visit will be his trip to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, reflecting India’s civilizational links with Indonesia.





From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Australia between 8–10 July at the invitation of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. His engagements in Melbourne will include bilateral talks with Albanese, where defence, supply chain resilience, and economic cooperation are expected to dominate discussions.





He will also call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn AC. A major feature of this leg will be his participation in the India–Australia CEOs Forum, where he will address top business leaders from both countries to strengthen investment and trade ties.





Additionally, he will meet and address the Indian diaspora, which has become a vital pillar of the India–Australia relationship, contributing significantly to economic and cultural exchanges.





The final leg of the tour will take place in New Zealand from 10–11 July, marking the first state visit by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades. Modi will be hosted in Auckland by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.





The two leaders will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations, which have seen notable progress in recent years, particularly in trade, commerce, and defence.





The visit comes shortly after the signing of the New Zealand–India Free Trade Agreement in April 2026, which is expected to double two-way trade and unlock new opportunities for investment and cooperation.





PM Modi will also interact with prominent business and sports personalities, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the partnership. A large diaspora event is planned in Auckland, underscoring the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand.





This three-nation tour is strategically significant as it reinforces India’s Act East policy and Indo-Pacific engagement. It blends economic diplomacy with cultural outreach, while also marking historic milestones such as the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in forty years.





The diaspora interactions across Jakarta, Melbourne, and Auckland highlight the role of Indian communities abroad in strengthening bilateral ties. The business forums in Australia and New Zealand are expected to catalyse new investments, while the cultural engagements in Indonesia will reaffirm India’s civilizational connections in Southeast Asia.





ANI







