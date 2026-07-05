



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to President Donald Trump and the people of the United States as the nation marked its 250th Independence anniversary. His message carried optimism for the future of India-US relations, emphasising that the friendship between New Delhi and Washington is a force for global good.





In his post on X, Modi said, “On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence.” He underscored that the two countries share more than a strategic partnership, pointing to their shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of their peoples.





He added, “May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights.” His remarks reflected India’s vision of a deeper and enduring bond with the United States.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor responded on X, thanking Prime Minister Modi for his wishes. His message highlighted the significance of the greetings in reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations.





America is celebrating 250 years of independence on July 4. The White House noted on its official website that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities. These began on Memorial Day in 2025 and will continue through the end of 2026, marking the milestone with nationwide participation.





As celebrations commenced, First Lady Melania Trump also extended her wishes. In her post on X, she wrote, “Freedom is more than a constitutional principle. Individual Liberty is the foundation that lets one create, build businesses, challenge convention, and pursue ideas without fear. Self-determination inspires different thinking.





It’s the same free will our founders fought for in 1776 – and the same natural rights America protects today. Happy 250th birthday, USA!” Her words reinforced the philosophical underpinnings of America’s founding ideals.





The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit organisations, educational institutions and citizens across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. The commemorations are designed to honour the nation’s heritage while projecting its vision for the future.





The occasion has thus become a moment not only of national pride for the United States but also of reaffirmation of the India-US partnership, which both sides view as central to global peace, prosperity and progress.





ANI







