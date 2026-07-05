



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had spoken with United States President Donald Trump, extending congratulations on the occasion of America’s 250th Independence Day. The two leaders agreed to meet in the United States in the near future, signalling a renewed effort to strengthen ties despite recent strains.





In a statement shared on X, Netanyahu’s office confirmed the conversation, noting that the Prime Minister described the United States as a guarantor of global freedom. He emphasised Israel’s deep appreciation for the close bond between the two nations, underlining the strategic importance of the relationship.





The agreement to meet comes at a sensitive juncture. President Trump has in recent weeks been openly critical of Netanyahu’s handling of Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah, which has complicated Washington’s diplomatic efforts with Iran. The war has threatened to derail peace talks, creating friction between the two allies.





Parallel to these developments, negotiations on the 14‑point Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran continue. On 1 July, Qatar and Pakistan concluded separate meetings with American and Iranian negotiators in Doha.





According to Qatar’s foreign ministry, “positive progress” was achieved, with parties agreeing to resume discussions after the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader. This diplomatic track remains crucial to regional stability.





On 30 June, Netanyahu announced a significant policy shift, declaring his intention to end American financial assistance to Israel. He argued that Israel’s economy is now strong enough to sustain itself without foreign subsidies. “I want to stop American aid. It’s like welfare; I don’t want it,” he said, stressing that the fraction of GDP represented by US support is negligible. He insisted that Israel’s robust fiscal strength allows it to finance its own security and development, and that the process should begin this year.





This declaration marks a bold redefinition of Israel’s financial and strategic posture, with Netanyahu outlining a comprehensive strategy across sovereignty, military presence, and diplomatic manoeuvres. The move is likely to spark debate in Washington, where military aid to Israel has long been considered a cornerstone of bilateral relations.





Meanwhile, the United States is immersed in nationwide celebrations marking 250 years of independence. The White House has announced that under President Trump, festivities began on Memorial Day 2025 and will continue until the end of 2026.





The celebrations involve all levels of government, the private sector, non‑profit organisations, educational institutions, and citizens across the country, reflecting the scale of the historic milestone.





The convergence of these events — Netanyahu’s policy declaration, Trump’s criticism of Israeli military operations, ongoing US‑Iran negotiations, and America’s grand anniversary celebrations — underscores the complexity of the current geopolitical landscape.





The forthcoming meeting between Netanyahu and Trump will be closely watched, as it may determine the trajectory of US‑Israel relations at a time of shifting alliances and strategic recalibrations.





ANI







