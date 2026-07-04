



Rear Admiral C Raghuram, VSM (Retd.), has formally assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam with effect from 2 July. His appointment marks a significant leadership transition at one of India’s most important defence public sector shipyards, which plays a central role in naval shipbuilding and repair.





Commissioned into the Indian Navy on 10 November 1989, Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram brings with him more than three and a half decades of experience in naval engineering, ship maintenance, strategic planning and leadership.





His career has spanned afloat operations, shore establishments, and senior command appointments, giving him a comprehensive understanding of warship design, combat system integration, and equipment life cycle support.





An alumnus of the Naval College of Engineering, Lonavala, Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, the Naval War College, and the National Defence College, he has built a strong academic and professional foundation. His expertise covers research and development, instructional assignments, and advanced technical domains critical to modern naval operations.





During his naval service, he served onboard frontline warships INS Gomati and INS Trishul, including as part of the commissioning crew of INS Trishul. His postings at the Naval Dockyard, the Afloat Support Team for Talwar-class ships, and the Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) further enhanced his proficiency in life cycle support and combat system integration.





He has held several key appointments in the Indian Navy, including Commanding Officer of INS Valsura, Principal Director (Electrical Engineering) at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy), Command Electrical Officer at the Eastern Naval Command, and Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at the Western Naval Command. His leadership roles extended to senior positions at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and Naval Headquarters, where he oversaw critical technical and operational responsibilities.





Before taking over as CMD of HSL, Rear Admiral Raghuram was serving as the Assistant Chief of Materiel, where he supervised the maintenance of key naval platforms, ensuring their operational readiness and sustainability. His distinguished service was recognised with the award of the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2017.





As Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, Rear Admiral Raghuram is expected to lead the shipyard in consolidating its position as a strategic defence shipbuilding and repair company.





His leadership will be crucial in advancing India’s vision of self-reliance in maritime defence capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. HSL has already been engaged in major projects such as fleet support ships, submarine refits, and auxiliary vessels, and his appointment is likely to accelerate the shipyard’s modernisation and expansion drive.





Rear Admiral Raghuram’s assumption of charge comes at a time when India is intensifying efforts to strengthen its naval capabilities and indigenous defence production. His blend of operational experience, technical expertise, and strategic vision positions him to steer HSL towards greater contributions in India’s maritime security and industrial self-reliance.





Agencies







