



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor marked the 250th anniversary of American independence with President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore. Gor described Trump as the “greatest President” while accompanying him to the commemorative event.





Quoting Trump’s speech, Gor highlighted the President’s patriotic assertion that Americans excel at overcoming challenges. Trump declared that in every human endeavour, Americans see an unfinished competition, striving to make the strong stronger, the fast faster, and the great greater. He added that Americans will climb any mountain, cross any ocean, conquer any problem, and accomplish any task deemed impossible.





In a post on X, Gor wrote, “An incredible trip to Mt. Rushmore with the Greatest President. In his speech tonight President Trump Patriotically stated: ‘In every human endeavor, Americans see an unfinished competition. What is strong can be made stronger, what is fast can be made faster, what is great can be made greater than ever before. Show us a mountain, and we’ll climb it. Show us an ocean, and we’ll cross it. Show us a problem, and we’ll conquer it. Show us a task the world calls “impossible,” and AMERICANS WILL GET IT DONE.’”





The Indian Consulate in New York also extended greetings on the occasion of America’s 250th Independence Day. In its message, the consulate reaffirmed the shared commitment to freedom, liberty, and democratic rights. The post read, “Team @IndiainNewYork wishes the people of the United States a very Happy 250th American Independence Day. We celebrate our shared commitment to ‘We the People,’ freedom, liberty, and democratic values. Happy American Independence Day!”





Meanwhile, India’s cultural and diplomatic community united in a cinematic tribute to mark the milestone. The US Embassy in India released a video that celebrated the enduring bond between the world’s oldest and largest democracies. The production framed America not merely as a nation but as a global beacon of possibility.





The video began with footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump shaking hands during bilateral discussions at the G7 Summit in Evian, France. This cordial exchange underscored the strength of diplomatic ties and the shared vision of cooperation between India and the United States.





The celebrations at Mount Rushmore, combined with India’s diplomatic gestures and cultural tributes, reinforced the depth of the India-US partnership. The commemoration highlighted both nations’ shared values and their commitment to advancing freedom and democracy on the global stage.





ANI







