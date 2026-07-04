



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Australia will feature discussions on visa issues affecting Indian students.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that concerns over delays in student visa approvals will be raised during bilateral talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





India has emphasised that Australia remains a preferred destination for Indian students and professionals, and that genuine applicants should not face obstacles in pursuing opportunities there.





Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific), Vishwesh Negi, stated that India is actively engaging Canberra to ensure that visa processes do not reduce opportunities for genuine students and professionals.





He acknowledged the concerns of Indian students facing delays in approval of visa applications and assured that the matter will be part of the leaders’ discussions. The issue of visa caps and processing delays has become increasingly significant as student mobility forms a crucial pillar of India–Australia relations.





Secretary (East), Rudrendra Tandon, briefed the media on the Prime Minister’s three-nation tour. Modi will travel to Indonesia on 8–9 July, Australia on 10 July, and New Zealand on 11 July. In Melbourne, he will participate in the third India–Australia Annual Summit.





The summit will focus on strengthening cooperation in critical minerals, cybersecurity, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies. These areas are seen as vital for both countries in building resilient economic and technological frameworks.





Tandon also addressed questions regarding Khalistan supporters in Australia. He reiterated that India consistently raises concerns relating to terrorism and violent extremism in all international engagements.





He stressed that terrorism is nothing short of a crime against humanity and remains a serious threat to international peace and security. He expressed confidence that Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand share equally strong views on countering terrorism and extremism.





The Prime Minister’s visit will also highlight outreach to the Indian diaspora. Tandon noted that interactions with the diaspora have become a standard feature of Modi’s foreign visits due to strong demand from Indian communities abroad.





In all three countries, diaspora events will be organised, though formatted differently depending on local contexts. These engagements underscore the importance of people-to-people ties in India’s foreign policy.





On the Indonesia leg of the visit, Modi will travel to Jakarta and Yogyakarta. He will visit the Prambanan Temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where India and Indonesia will collaborate on conservation work.





This reflects India’s civilizational links with Southeast Asia and its Act East policy, with a renewed focus on the eastern maritime zones of the Indian Ocean.





The visit to New Zealand will be historic, as it marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in forty years. Modi will hold discussions with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, reviewing bilateral relations that have advanced significantly in recent years, particularly in trade, commerce, and defence.





The diaspora component in Auckland will also be a major highlight, alongside interactions with business and sports personalities.





This three-nation tour blends strategic diplomacy with cultural outreach. The discussions in Australia on student visas will be closely watched, as they directly affect thousands of Indian students aspiring to study abroad. The summit in Melbourne will deepen cooperation in critical sectors, while engagements in Indonesia and New Zealand will reinforce India’s Indo-Pacific strategy and diaspora diplomacy.





ANI







