



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital India Corporation (DIC) to undertake a major overhaul of its in-house digital infrastructure.





The two-year initiative is aimed at integrating, modernising and strengthening the cybersecurity of the force’s existing IT ecosystem while improving administrative efficiency and enhancing the welfare of its personnel.





As part of the collaboration, more than 40 digital modules currently operating across different functions of the force will be brought together within a unified, secure and cloud-ready platform. The integrated system is expected to serve around 2.2 lakh CISF personnel by providing seamless access to a wide range of services through a single interface.





DIC, which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will act as the strategic technology partner, advisory agency and program management support partner throughout the modernisation exercise.





The agreement was signed by Sonia Narang, Inspector General (Technical and Provisioning), CISF, and Debabrata Nayak, Chief Technology Officer, DIC. The signing took place in the presence of CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan and DIC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Akhil Kumar.





Implementation will begin with a comprehensive three-month audit of the force’s existing digital infrastructure. This will be followed by phased integration and modernisation of various systems. A key objective is to remove duplication of information across platforms, while enabling automated alerts, real-time request tracking and a more streamlined user experience. Existing digital services will remain fully operational throughout the transition period.





Over the years, the CISF has developed an extensive portfolio of in-house digital solutions covering salaries, training, inventory management, operational functions and personnel-related services. Among the most widely used platforms, the e-Grievance portal has resolved 53,043 out of 55,046 grievances registered so far, while the leave management system has processed more than 95 lakh transactions.





Personnel also benefit from the e-Service Book portal, which allows online access to and verification of service records. Meanwhile, the recently introduced e-Anurodh platform enables personnel to submit requests related to leave, weekly offs and duty changes across 40-50 categories directly through their mobile phones.





Additional welfare-focused digital services include dedicated portals for Ayushman healthcare access, mess feedback, welfare loans and Director General scholarships.





Given the sensitive nature of the force’s operational and personnel data, cybersecurity forms a central pillar of the modernisation effort. The CISF has emphasised that it will continue to retain complete ownership and control of its data, while its own technical teams will carry out the upgrades with expert guidance, mentoring and knowledge transfer from DIC.





For senior leadership, the integrated architecture is expected to deliver real-time, role-based dashboards that will replace labour-intensive manual reporting processes. The enhanced visibility will support faster and more informed decisions regarding manpower deployment, training needs and resource allocation.





The initiative also aligns with the broader Digital India vision of building secure, technology-driven governance systems.





The CISF, which safeguards critical national infrastructure including airports, metro networks, seaports, Parliament and major industrial installations across the country, has increasingly expanded its digital capabilities as part of wider efforts to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.





Speaking on the occasion, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said, “The force's in-house teams had developed digital systems used by its personnel daily, and the next step was to integrate them so that personnel spend less time on paperwork and officers get accurate information when required.”





DIC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Akhil Kumar said, “The corporation would work alongside the CISF's technical team to integrate the existing systems and strengthen their security, reflecting the Digital India vision of secure and efficient governance.”





The modernisation drive is expected to make CISF’s administrative processes faster, more transparent and more responsive, while significantly strengthening the organisation’s digital infrastructure and long-term technological capabilities.





ANI







