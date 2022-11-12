



Jodhpur: On the sidelines of the ongoing exercise 'Garuda-VII', with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrew practised the most key aspect of modern warfare, that is, aerial refuelling. The aerial refuelling was done from a 330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).





Indian Air Force tweeted, "On the sidelines of the ongoing #Exercise Garuda-VII, #IAF aircrew were familiarised with aerial refuelling from an @Armee_de_lair A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT). IAF fighter aircraft later refuelled from the tanker." Notably, the ongoing exercise Garuda -VII between IAF and FASF in Rajasthan's Jodhpur will conclude on November 12.





The exercise includes four FASF Rafale fighters, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, TEJAS, LCH Prachanda, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Rafale, Jaguar fighter aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters. Furthermore, the 'Garuda-VII' exercise includes combat-enabling assets like Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS, AEW&C and Garud Special Forces.





Showcasing defence ties between both nations, IAF Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on November 8 flew in a Rafale fighter jet, while French Air and Space Force Chief General Stephane Mille flew in an Indian Russian-origin Su-30MKI fighter jet.





In a tweet, IAF said, "Chiefs from both the #IAF & @Armee_de_lair took to the skies in one of the multi-aircraft missions flown during #ExerciseGaruda. The unique flight provided the perfect overview of the Exercise to both the Commanders."





Speaking about the 'Garuda-VII' exercise, IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on November 8 said, "Garuda is one exercise that gives us this opportunity which exposes our pilots and crew to the best packages of the French Air & Space Force (FASF) and vice versa."





Highlighting the importance of exercise, VR Chaudhari further said, "We've learnt how to carry forward our interoperability. French Air Force also flies Rafale, we also fly Rafale, but we fly many other aircraft along with Rafale. It's important to learn how to interoperate with friendly nations."





Meanwhile, French Air & Space Force chief General Stephane Mille said, "We are here to fly together with Indian aircrew. Sometimes, with a simple act, we can do a lot. Doing this exercise, we are able to understand each other during the flight. It's very important to be able to fly & operate together."







