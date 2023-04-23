RAKSAKA UGV From Indian Firm Astra Premier
The Unmanned ground vehicle system consists of 4-wheel differential drive, On-board processor, sensors such as Ultrasonic sensors, IR sensors, IMU, GPS, Remote control Unit, Battery and battery management system. It can serve as a robust research platform and has the capability to operate both indoors and outdoors. It has a high-end, compact, computer on-board that allows easy processing of high volume of data gotten from sensors such as 3D LIDARS, GNSS/INS system and Stereo Camera Systems.
SPECIFICATION
|Specification
|Parameters
|Type of Robotic Vehicle
|Wheeled
|Drive
|4 Wheel Differential
|Payload
|100 Kgs
|Vehicle Speed
|3.7 Kmph
|Power Source
|Li-ion Battery
|Battery Backup
|8 Hours
|On-Board Computer
|i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
