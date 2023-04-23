



The Unmanned ground vehicle system consists of 4-wheel differential drive, On-board processor, sensors such as Ultrasonic sensors, IR sensors, IMU, GPS, Remote control Unit, Battery and battery management system. It can serve as a robust research platform and has the capability to operate both indoors and outdoors. It has a high-end, compact, computer on-board that allows easy processing of high volume of data gotten from sensors such as 3D LIDARS, GNSS/INS system and Stereo Camera Systems.