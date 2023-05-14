



In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces at Anderwan Sagam hamlet in the Kokarnag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district this morning.





Official sources said a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the joint teams of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.





Meanwhile, the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists was going on, till the reports last came in. More details are awaited.







