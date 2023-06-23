



Srinagar: A huge conspiracy to defame the Indian Army in Kashmir has been exposed, with two government doctors being found responsible for falsifying post-mortem reports of two local women in 2009 to claim that they had been raped and killed.





In the case, which had triggered huge protests in Kashmir and unnecessarily planted doubts on the reputation of the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir government today terminated the services of both the doctors – Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Nighat Shaheen Chiloo.





On May 30, 2009, two women – Asiya and Neelofar – were found dead in a stream in Shopian district and mischievous elements immediately spread rumours that they had been raped and murdered by some Army personnel.





The unfounded allegations were used to fan protests and violence, along with fake propaganda, by the anti-national elements for over a month.





The case was initially probed by Jammu and Kashmir Police but amidst the sustained protests, it was handed over to the CBI.





The reputed central probe agency found that the two deceased women were never raped and that they had died by accidental drowning on May 29, 2009.





Investigation showed that Dalal and Chiloo, involved in the post-mortem, were part of a conspiracy under which the facts were falsified and the case was presented as ‘rape-cum-murder’.





The two doctors were found to be “actively working” with Pakistan’s notorious intelligence ISI and their assets within Kashmir to defame the Indian Army by presenting a wrong medical report.





At present, Dalal was working as a Medical Officer with NTPHC Takiya Imam, Shopian, while Chiloo was posted as a Consultant Gynaecologist at Sub-District Hospital Chadoora.







