



Ankit Mehta of ideaForge told CNBC-TV18 that the company is not using components emanating from land-border connected countries. On Tuesday, India barred military drone makers from using Chinese parts, according to a news report.





ideaForge Technology Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 88 crore from the Defence Ministry for the supply of surveillance quadcopters, with accessories to one of the forces under the Ministry of Defence.







