



Indian Navy successfully undertook the maiden test drop of an indigenous Search and Rescue Kit (SARK) on August 15.





The SAR Kit gives the Indian Navy the capability to undertake lifesaving missions at extended ranges from the coast and strengthens India’s position as a ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra, the SAR Kit has a capacity of eight people, containing food for up to 15 days and can be deployed in up to sea state 3.





The airdrop was undertaken by a P-8I aircraft from the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 based at INS Hansa in Goa.





“The drop was undertaken off Goa in the presence of ADRDE scientists. A fitting tribute on the auspicious occasion of nation’s 77th Independence Day,” revealed the Western Naval Command on Thursday.







