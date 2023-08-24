Will Deploy Rafale-M Jets On INS Vikrant Soon, Says Navy Chief
The Indian Navy will soon deploy Rafale-M (Marine) fighter jets on INS Vikrant, said Naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday.
Speaking after inaugurating a residential complex for naval staff at Arga Naval Base here, Admiral Hari Kumar said, “Currently, MiG-29 jets are part of the INS Vikrant fighter fleet. The state-of-the-art French fighter jets Rafale-M will replace MiG-29s.”
More Fighter Jets
Hari Kumar said, “By 2040, the Indian Navy will develop the operational readiness to operate more than 45 twin-engine marine fighter jets.”
