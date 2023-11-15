



India's indigenously designed and developed light tank, tentatively named Zorawar, is likely to be ready for trials by the end of this month, a report in the Economic Times says.





The tank, designed for operations in high-altitude regions, primarily on the border with China in response to its armoured deployments, is expected to exhibit superior mobility and firepower compared to its Chinese counterpart, the Type 15 tank.





The tank will undergo a series of trials in December, the report adds.





Developed in record time, the 25-tonne category light tank addresses the need for increased mobility in extreme altitudes, a crucial factor in the context of escalating tensions in eastern Ladakh in 2020.





China's deployment of light armor in high-altitude locations prompted the rapid development of the Indian tank, which has been designed with a unique chassis, dispelling earlier reports that it might utilize the K9 Vajra self-propelled gun chassis.





The tank, featuring a 105 mm gun manufactured by John Cockerill, is set to undergo trials in December after receiving approval for development in April 2022. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) collaborated with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for this project, aiming to equip the Indian military with a highly mobile and accurate firepower platform.





Contrary to initial speculation, the tank is an entirely new design, showcasing indigenous technological prowess.





The 105 mm gun, a critical component, is likely to be produced in India for serial production of the tanks.





The design incorporates active protection against incoming attacks and includes an integrated Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to enhance battlefield visibility, a crucial feature for operations in challenging terrains.





The Zorawar tank is specifically tasked to operate in all terrains, ranging from high-altitude areas to island territories, and is designed to be air transportable for rapid deployment.





The tank's capabilities are expected to outshine the Chinese Type 15 tanks, providing the Indian military with a strategic edge in the region.







