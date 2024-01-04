



The Aditya-L1 mission, launched on September 2, 2023, has been a journey of precision and technological prowess, involving multiple earth-bound manoeuvres and a Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre. ISRO chairman Somanath explained the critical nature of the upcoming manoeuvre





As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares for a pivotal moment in its maiden solar mission, the Aditya-L1, the stakes are high with the success of the mission depending on a crucial firing manoeuvre scheduled for January 6.





ISRO Chairman S Somanath has pointed to the importance of this final burn, which is set to align the spacecraft with the L1 point at approximately 4 pm on Saturday.





However, all these meticulously planned steps lead up to the decisive event that will determine the spacecraft's fate – the final firing.





Chairman Somanath explained the critical nature of the upcoming manoeuvre at a press meet following the successful launch of PSLV-C58 carrying XPoSat.





He stated, "If we do not do the final burn, the spacecraft will jump and go on its way farther distances, towards the Sun because it has a bigger body."





This statement highlights the delicate balance required to achieve a stable orbit around the L1 point, a gravitational equilibrium located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth in the direction of the Sun.





The L1 point offers a unique vantage for continuous solar observation, free from the interruptions of eclipses. Aditya-L1's mission objectives include studying solar activities such as coronal mass ejections and solar flares, which have significant implications for understanding space weather and its effects on satellite communications and power grids on Earth.





The final manoeuvre is not just about reaching the destination but also ensuring the spacecraft's longevity in its orbit. "Once it is done, it will get trapped in orbit, but it is not permanent. We still have to do some firing occasionally to keep it there," added Somanath.





This indicates that even after the successful insertion into the halo orbit around L1, the spacecraft will require periodic adjustments to maintain its position.





A miss could send Aditya-L1 off course, potentially jeopardising years of effort and investment. ISRO is hopeful of acing the final manoeuvre.







