



New Delhi: Foreign Ministers of Nepal Narayan Prakash Saud and Danish Lars Lokke Rasmussen arrived in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2024, scheduled to begin today.





Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media X, welcoming the ministers in the national capital.





Earlier today, Foreign Ministers of Mauritius Maneesh Gobin, Tanzania's January Makamba and Panama's Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, arrived in New Delhi.





Moreover, the Foreign Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, and Liechtenstein also arrived in India.





Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis also arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.





Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.





The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue is set to be held in Delhi from February 21-23. It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue in Delhi.





Ministers, National Security Advisors, senior officials and representatives of industry, technology, finance and other sectors from more than 100 nations will participate in the Raisina Dialogue.





In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "RaisinaDialogue2024 - 's premier conference on geopolitics & geoeconomics is back with its 9th edition this year. Feb 21-23, 2024 Theme - Chaturanga: Conflict / Contest | Cooperate | Create Know more about the conference."





According to a video posted by Randhir Jaiswal on X, the thematic pillars of Raisina Dialogue are - "Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities, Peace with the Planet: Invest and Innovate, War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries, Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion, The Post-2030 Agenda: People and Progress."





