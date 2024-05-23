



Guwahati: In joint operation security forces recovered arms and ammunition in Manipur.





Sources said, " acting on specific information about presence of arms and ammunition in general area Mongjang village, in Churachandpur district of Manipur, Indian Army and Manipur Police carried out a joint operation on 21 May 2024."





He added, "The operation resulted in recovery of a 12.5 Assault Rifle, a Single Shot Bolt action Rifle, two 9mm pistols, Mortar, ammunition along with other War-Like stores. The recoveries have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal."





(With Agency Inputs)







