



DSA Malaysia 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for defence industry stakeholders to showcase their latest innovations, forge strategic partnerships, and engage in dialogue on emerging security trends and challenges





A high-level Vietnamese delegation, led by Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), demonstrated keen interest in the supersonic BrahMos missile and its variants during their visit to the BrahMos pavilion at DSA Malaysia





The delegation’s visit to the prestigious defence exhibition underscored Vietnam’s growing focus on enhancing its defence capabilities and fostering strategic partnerships with leading defence manufacturers.





Amidst the bustling atmosphere of DSA Malaysia, one of the region’s foremost defence and security exhibitions, Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan and his delegation were afforded the opportunity to witness first hand the cutting-edge technology and formidable capabilities of the BrahMos supersonic missile system.





BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, showcased its range of advanced missile systems and variants, highlighting their versatility and effectiveness in modern warfare scenarios.





During the delegation’s visit to the BrahMos pavilion, they were provided with comprehensive briefings and demonstrations on the BrahMos missile system, including its supersonic speed, precision targeting capabilities, and multi-platform deployment options.





The Vietnamese delegation, comprising senior military officials and defence experts, engaged in in-depth discussions with BrahMos Aerospace representatives, exploring potential avenues for collaboration and technology transfer to bolster Vietnam’s defence capabilities.





Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan and his delegation expressed keen interest in the BrahMos missile system, recognizing its potential to enhance Vietnam’s deterrence capabilities and contribute to the country’s national security objectives.





The delegation lauded the advanced features and performance characteristics of the BrahMos missile, acknowledging its role as a force multiplier in modernizing Vietnam’s defence arsenal and strengthening its defence posture in the Indo-Pacific region.





The visit of the Vietnamese delegation to the BrahMos pavilion at DSA Malaysia reflects Vietnam’s strategic imperative to explore cutting-edge defence technologies and forge partnerships with leading defence manufacturers to address evolving security challenges.





As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve in the Indo-Pacific region, Vietnam seeks to leverage advanced defence capabilities, such as the BrahMos missile system, to safeguard its territorial integrity and maritime interests.





DSA Malaysia 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for defence industry stakeholders to showcase their latest innovations, forge strategic partnerships, and engage in dialogue on emerging security trends and challenges.





The Vietnamese delegation’s visit to the BrahMos pavilion underscores the exhibition’s role as a catalyst for collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering closer ties between defence establishments and facilitating the transfer of advanced defence technologies to address common security concerns.





In conclusion, the Vietnamese delegation’s keen interest in the BrahMos supersonic missile system at DSA Malaysia highlights Vietnam’s commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities and strengthening its strategic partnerships with key defence manufacturers.





As Vietnam continues to modernize its armed forces and bolster its defence posture, collaboration with renowned defence industry players such as BrahMos Aerospace is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the country’s defence landscape and safeguarding its national security interests.





(With Agency Inputs)







