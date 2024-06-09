Russian Ambassador (Centre) to Israel and the rescued hostages held by Hamas terrorists





Tel Aviv: Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov celebrated the rescue of Russian-Israeli Andrey Kozlov and three other hostages, however, did not mention Hamas or the October 7 terror attacks, reported The Times of Israel.





Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov released a statement, stating, "Without the full knowledge of the details of the rescue operation carried out by the Israel Defense Forces, first of all, I would like to share with the relatives and friends of the now former hostages the joy of the safe rescue of their relatives from eight months of captivity and reunification with their families."





The Russian ambassador to Israel further said that Russia has prioritized the release of hostages since the very beginning.





"Russia has prioritized the release of hostages from the very beginning of the unprecedented escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone," Viktorov said, according to The Times of Israel.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Israeli counterpart Israel Katz discussed Russian citizens being held in Gaza on June 7, the statement noted.





Three Russian citizens including, Ron Krivoy, Irina Tatty and Elena Trufanova were previously released.





Meanwhile, Alexander Trufanov and Alexander Lobanov still remain in captivity, reported the Times of Israel.





Viktorov emphasised that "not further escalation, but only an early cessation of hostilities adequately responds to the solution of all urgent humanitarian problems, including the release of the hostages remaining in Gaza."





The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday the successful recovery of four hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza during an operation in Nuseirat.





All four of them were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization at the 'Nova' music festival on October 7.





In a joint statement from the Israel Defence Forces, Israel security agency and the Israel police, the authorities said that the four were recovered in a "complex special operation" in the central Gaza Strip.





The statement said, "This morning (Saturday), in a joint IDF, ISA and Israel Police (Yamam) complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat, four Israeli hostages were rescued. Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization from the 'Nova' music festival on October 7th.





"The hostages were rescued by the IDF, ISA and 'Yamam' forces from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat." the statement added.





Noa Argamani (26), one of the hostages rescued by the IDF operation from Hamas captivity was safely reunited with her family in Israel.





Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog personally congratulated her on the safe return home.





In an emotional phone call with President Isaac Herzog, he expressed his happiness at Noa's release. Speaking directly to Noa, President Herzog's words were laden with emotion.





"The entire nation of Israel embraces you. There is no woman in the world named Noa who has not changed her name and image on social media to yours in solidarity. You are a global figure," he said.





