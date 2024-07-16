



Rabat - Indian Naval Ship TABAR, a flagship frigate of the Indian Western Fleet, concluded a significant port call at Casablanca port from July 8-11,, marking a pivotal moment in Indo-Moroccan naval relations.





According to a press release from the Indian embassy, the visit aimed to foster deeper diplomatic ties, underscoring India's strategic commitment to enhancing its partnership with Morocco across various domains.





Ambassador of India to Morocco Rajesh Vaishnaw began his visit to INS TABAR on July 8, where he was welcomed onboard by Commanding Officer Captain MR Harish.





During the visit, Harish met with senior Moroccan military officials, focusing on mutual defense interests and strategic cooperation.





Activities such as cross-deck visits, a yoga session, and a friendly volleyball match were organized, highlighting the cultural exchange and camaraderie between naval personnel of both nations.





"A passex between INS TABAR and MRN Sultan Moulay Ismail of Royal Moroccan Navy was conducted on 11 July, 2024 with the aim of enhancing inter-operability between the two navies," a press release from the Indian embassy in Morocco noted.





This joint exercise demonstrated the naval prowess and readiness of both fleets, signaling a step forward in collaborative efforts towards regional stability and security.





The strategic significance of INS TABAR's visit extends beyond symbolic gestures, reflecting India's broader geopolitical strategy of fostering closer ties with African nations like Morocco.





"This visit of INS TABAR to Morocco underscores India’s commitment to building bridges of friendship with Morocco and continued deepening of the multifaceted partnership between the two countries," the press statement emphasized.





The visit aligns with Morocco's recent policy of diversifying its military partners, evident in its 2023 agreement with Indian companies to supply vehicles to the Moroccan army. Discussions regarding joint production of these vehicles in Morocco further solidified this strategic partnership.





Since King Mohammed VI's visit to India in 2015, bilateral relations between the two nations have flourished, with defence cooperation increasingly becoming a cornerstone of the Indo-Moroccan partnership.





