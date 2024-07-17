



India embarked on creating its own light fighter, but construction challenges have only led to further issues, causing potential buyers to shy away from what has become a contentious aircraft.





For instance, the 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft lack the American F404 engines, which are supposed to be produced by GE Aerospace. This has resulted in a 9-month delay and uncertain future prospects for the Indian side, reported BulgarianMilitary.com .





Meanwhile, American comments suggest that there are no issues from the company’s perspective. Instead, these difficulties seem to plague various intermediaries, affecting not only the Indian government, which ordered the jets from HAL but also impacting North America’s space industry.





Russian Engines Is Not An Option





As a potential solution, officials in Delhi are contemplating ending their reliance on HAL and moving towards direct collaboration with American firms. The core idea of this plan is to encourage Americans to localize production within India, offering several noteworthy advantages, such as eliminating unreliable subcontractors and enabling the domestic production of high-tech units.





Moreover, the situation regarding the missing engines for Indian aircraft has grown so concerning that Indian engineers have begun to reconsider the Russian RD-33 engine, despite having previously dismissed it.





Originally, this power plant was intended for the twin-engine MiG-29A. However, Indian engineers are working on a single-engine project, making it uncertain how such an engine would power the TEJAS. Consequently, installing this engine poses a significant risk.





Potential Buyers Are Worried





However, time is of the essence. The Indian fighter project has been ongoing since 2001, and as we navigate through the latter part of 2024, nations like Egypt, Argentina, and Malaysia are growing impatient. They can’t wait forever for India to address its aircraft challenges and commence deliveries.





Given the circumstances, local aviation experts and analysts are exploring alternative options as a potential backup plan. Some suggest that the EuroJet EJ200 and Snecma M88 engines are viable replacements, considering they could serve as performance factors essential for a light combat aircraft. While HAL has not officially sought new engine options for the TEJAS MK-1A program, having a Plan B in place could prove crucial. Should the need arise, HAL might want to evaluate these Western engine options for the TEJAS program.





Plan ‘B’





While the EJ200 engine has a slightly lower inlet temperature, the M88 features additional cooling channels and specialized nozzle designs to minimize its infrared [IR] signature. This design choice offers tactical advantages by reducing detection by enemy IR systems.





Deciding between the EJ200 and M88 engines depends on your priorities. If peak fuel efficiency and ease of maintenance are key concerns, the EJ200 stands out as the stronger candidate. On the other hand, if you value a slight edge in acceleration and potentially lower IR signature, the M88 may be a better fit.





The EJ200 boasts a wet thrust of 90 kN, significantly higher than the GE F404 engine, which generates 84 kN. Conversely, the M88 has a wet thrust of 75 kN, which is notably less than the GE F404 [84 kN] and also lower than older F404 engines used in earlier prototypes that generated 78 kN.





If fuel efficiency and a lower IR signature take priority, the M88-2 is an excellent choice. However, if you emphasize higher thrust-to-drag and thrust-to-weight ratios, along with ease of maintenance and reliability, the EJ200 emerges as the preferred option.





TEJAS Vs TEJAS MK-1A





The TEJAS MK-1 and TEJAS MK-1A are variants of the Indian Light Combat Aircraft [LCA] developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited [HAL]. The TEJAS MK-1A is an upgraded version of the original Tejas MK1, featuring several enhancements aimed at improving its combat capabilities and operational efficiency.





One of the primary differences between the TEJAS MK-1 and TEJAS MK-1A is the avionics suite. The TEJAS MK-1A is equipped with advanced avionics, including an Active Electronically Scanned Array [AESA] radar, which offers superior target detection and tracking capabilities compared to the mechanically scanned radar in the TEJAS MK-1.





Another significant upgrade in the TEJAS MK-1A is the integration of an electronic warfare [EW] suite. This includes a self-protection jammer and advanced electronic countermeasures, which enhance the aircraft’s survivability in hostile environments. The original TEJAS MK-1 lacks this comprehensive EW suite.





The TEJAS MK-1A also boasts improved maintainability and operational readiness. In terms of weaponry, the TEJAS MK-1A has enhanced capabilities to carry and deploy a wider range of advanced munitions. This includes beyond-visual-range [BVR] missiles, precision-guided munitions, and standoff weapons, providing it with a more versatile and potent arsenal compared to the TEJAS MK-1.





The TEJAS MK-1A also benefits from improved flight performance and handling characteristics. It has an upgraded flight control system and aerodynamic refinements that enhance its maneuverability and overall performance in combat scenarios. These improvements make the TEJAS MK-1A a more agile and effective fighter jet compared to its predecessor.





