



New Delhi: In a significant milestone to develop bilateral naval cooperation, the Indian Navy and the South African Navy have signed an Implementing Agreement (IA) that ensures the safety of the South African Navy's submarine crew in times of distress or accident.





This agreement was signed by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy and Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Chief of the South African Navy, a press release by the Ministry of Defence said.





The Implementing Agreement underscores a shared commitment to maritime safety and mutual support. Under this agreement, the Indian Navy will provide assistance by deploying its Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) when required, further strengthening the collaborative ties between the two navies. This partnership reinforces the longstanding maritime relationship between India and South Africa.





Notably, the 12th India-South Africa Navy Staff Talks were held in New Delhi on August 27-28, 2024, to further strengthen Navy-to-Navy collaboration between the two nations, the Ministry of Defence had said in a press release.





Co-chaired by Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna, ACNS (FCI) of the Indian Navy, and Rear Admiral David Maningi Mkhonto, Chief Director Maritime Strategy of the South African Navy, the talks underscored mutual commitment to strengthening naval ties and operational synergy.





In laying the groundwork for future cooperation, the talks focused on several pivotal areas, including operational training at improving readiness and efficiency; and the establishment of secure information exchange protocols between platforms.





Additionally, the talks explored operational interactions to address the evolving complexities in the maritime domain, through continued exchanges and exercises, such IBSAMAR (India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise).





The dialogue included opportunities for exchange of best practices in Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence including Damage Control (NBCD); and Diving support, through Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE). A strong emphasis on personnel exchanges, and the potential for availing advanced training courses at respective training facilities were also deliberated.





