



DAR ES SALAAM: INDIAN Naval Ship Suvarna is set to arrive in Dar es Salaam today for a port call that will last until October 21, 2024.





The visit aims to enhance defence cooperation and mutual understanding between Tanzania and India.





This marks the second visit by an Indian Naval Ship this year, as it engages in joint exercises with the Tanzanian Navy.





During its stay, the ship will host a deck reception and provide an Integrated Weapon Training Simulator (IWTS) to the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) for installation at the Infantry School in Arusha. This contribution will bolster the TPDF’s simulator-based training capabilities.





In a statement released yesterday by the Indian High Commission to Tanzania, the visit underscores the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two nations.





“The strong and cordial ties between our maritime nations have been further strengthened by the state visit of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to India in October 2023,” reads the statement.





The ship is currently commanded by Commander Lalit Yadav and is staffed by a crew of 10 officers and 127 sailors.





The port call by INS Suvarna will feature personnel from both navies participating in a variety of professional interactions, deck visits, and sports exchanges.





Tomorrow, the Indian and TPDF Navy personnel will engage in a volleyball match, followed by a joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance exercise on October 21.





The previous visit by INS TIR in March 2024 involved both navies conducting harbour and sea exercises, including joint EEZ patrols, as part of the second edition of the India-Mozambique-Tanzania maritime series.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







