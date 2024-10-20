



Jammu: After a Bihar migrant labourer was killed by terrorists in Kashmir’s Shopian district, Jammu Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina said on Saturday that the perpetrators behind the “crime” will soon be punished and Indian Army and J-K police are searching the area.





Raina said, “This is a very sad news from Shopian. Cowardly Pakistani terrorists killed Ashok Chauhan, a labourer from Bihar. This is a very big crime. The entire area has been cordoned off by the Indian Army and J-K police and a search operation has been started. The terrorists will soon be punished for their crimes. Some people do not want peace to be established in the region.”





“The entire nation stands with the entire family of Ashok Chauhan in this hour of crisis,” he added.





Ashok Chauhan, a migrant labourer from Bihar was found dead with bullet injuries on Friday in Shopian district.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







