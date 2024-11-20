



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently participating in the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Vientiane, Laos, where he has engaged in significant bilateral talks with his counterparts from China, Laos, and Malaysia.





On November 20, 2024, Singh held discussions with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun. This meeting is particularly notable as it is the first between the two defence ministers since the recent disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at key face-off points in eastern Ladakh. During their talks, Singh emphasized the importance of fostering amicable relations between India and China, stating that such relations would positively impact global peace and prosperity. He called for lessons learned from the 2020 border clashes to guide future interactions and prevent conflicts. Both leaders agreed on the need for enhanced confidence-building measures and a roadmap to rebuild mutual trust and understanding along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Key Highlights From The Meeting

Focus on Cooperation: Singh emphasized the need for both nations to prioritize cooperation over conflict, highlighting that amicable relations between India and China would contribute positively to global peace and prosperity. He stated, "Considering that both countries are and will continue to remain neighbours, we need to focus on cooperation rather than conflict".

Lessons from Past Clashes: The discussions included reflections on the "unfortunate border clashes" of 2020, particularly the violent encounter in the Galwan Valley that resulted in significant casualties on both sides. Singh urged for measures to prevent such incidents from recurring and to safeguard peace along the border.

Roadmap For Trust Building: Both ministers agreed to work towards a roadmap for rebuilding mutual trust and understanding. Singh expressed a desire for greater trust and confidence-building measures through continued de-escalation efforts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Recent Developments: The meeting followed a series of diplomatic engagements between India and China, including talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. These discussions have focused on enhancing bilateral ties and stabilizing relations post-disengagement.

This high-level engagement is seen as a critical step in navigating the complex relationship between India and China, aiming to balance competition with collaboration for regional stability.





In addition to his discussions with China, Singh also met with Malaysian Defence Minister Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled Bin Nordin. Their dialogue focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and regional security. They reviewed ongoing initiatives under the ADMM-Plus framework, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts.





Singh's agenda also included a meeting with Lao Defence Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath. This engagement underscores India's commitment to strengthening ties within the ASEAN framework and addressing regional security challenges.





The ADMM-Plus serves as a critical platform for dialogue among ASEAN member states and their dialogue partners, which include major powers like the United States, China, and India. The summit aims to address pressing security issues such as maritime safety and disaster management. Singh's active participation highlights India's strategic focus on enhancing defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region while navigating complex relationships with neighbouring countries.





Overall, Rajnath Singh's engagements at the ADMM-Plus reflect a proactive approach to diplomacy aimed at fostering stability and cooperation in a region characterized by diverse security challenges.







