Hindu Sabha temple at Brampton, in Ontario province in Canada





The Indian High Commission in Canada has condemned violent disruptions that occurred outside its consular camp in Brampton on November 3, 2024. This incident involved a group of individuals, reportedly linked to pro-Khalistani movements, attacking devotees at the nearby Hindu Sabha Mandir. The High Commission described these actions as "deeply disappointing" and expressed concern for the safety of applicants and local attendees at the consular camp, which was intended to assist both Canadian and Indian nationals with life certificate services.





In an official statement, the High Commission noted that similar attempts to disrupt consular activities had been reported in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2-3. They emphasized that the organization of future consular camps would depend on adequate security arrangements by local authorities, given the ongoing threats to Indian diplomats and officials. Despite the unrest, over 1,000 life certificates were successfully issued during the camp.





The violence has intensified diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, particularly following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In light of these events, local Indian-Canadian leaders have called for greater accountability and action against extremist elements operating within Canada.







