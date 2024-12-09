



Recent tensions between India and Bangladesh have escalated following a series of violent attacks on Hindu temples and communities in Bangladesh. These incidents have drawn strong reactions from both governments, with India expressing deep concern and urging for the safety of minorities.





On December 3, 2024, over 100 homes and businesses belonging to Hindus in the Sunamganj district were attacked, looted, and vandalized. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned these acts, calling for immediate action against the perpetrators and emphasizing the need for "exemplary punishment" to deter future violence.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the ongoing violence against Hindu temples in Bangladesh, labelling the attacks as "deplorable." They highlighted a systematic pattern of desecration and urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the protection of Hindus and all minorities, especially during significant religious festivals like Durga Puja.





The violence is occurring amid rising political instability in Bangladesh, particularly following the arrest of a Hindu spiritual leader on sedition charges. This has sparked protests and further unrest within the Hindu community.





The situation has also led to diplomatic friction, with Bangladesh summoning India's High Commissioner to express its concerns over vandalism at its diplomatic missions in India. Conversely, India has condemned attacks on its diplomatic properties as "deeply regrettable," emphasizing that such actions should not occur under any circumstances.





The situation remains tense as both countries navigate the implications of these violent incidents. India continues to advocate for the protection of minority rights in Bangladesh while seeking accountability for the attacks. The international community is watching closely as both nations work through these challenges amidst growing communal tensions.







