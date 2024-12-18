



India and Sri Lanka have commenced the SLINEX 2024 naval exercise, a significant bilateral drill taking place in Visakhapatnam from December 17 to 20, 2024. This marks the 11th edition of the exercise, which has been a cornerstone of maritime cooperation between the two nations since its inception in 2005.





Phases





Harbour Phase: December 17-18, focusing on professional exchanges and operational planning.





Sea Phase: December 19-20, involving joint operations such as Special Forces exercises, gunnery drills, and navigation evolutions.





Objectives





The primary aims of SLINEX 2024 include:





Enhancing interoperability between the Indian and Sri Lankan navies.





Strengthening tactical coordination and sharing best practices.





Promoting a safe, secure, and rules-based maritime environment in the Indian Ocean region.





Participating Units





Indian Navy: The Indian Naval Ship INS Sumitra, an Offshore Patrol Vessel from the Eastern Fleet, accompanied by a Special Forces team.





Sri Lankan Navy: The Sri Lankan Navy is represented by the SLNS Sayura, also an Offshore Patrol Vessel with an embarked Special Forces team.





Significance





This exercise not only serves to improve military collaboration but also reflects the deep trust and mutual respect shared between India and Sri Lanka. The ongoing SLINEX is particularly timely as it coincides with high-level diplomatic engagements between the two countries, aimed at enhancing security cooperation amidst regional challenges, including concerns over increasing Chinese military presence in the Indian Ocean.





As both nations engage in these exercises, they reaffirm their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in their shared maritime domain.







