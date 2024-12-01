



A Canadian court has issued a significant injunction restricting pro-Khalistan protests within 100 meters of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Scarborough, Toronto. This order was passed by the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario on November 28, 2024, in response to concerns raised by the temple's management regarding potential disruptions during an Indian consular camp scheduled for November 30, 2024.





The order prohibits any protest activities within a 100-meter radius of the temple from 8 AM to 6 PM on the day of the camp. This includes preventing protesters from physically obstructing access to the temple.





The court emphasized that while violence may not be guaranteed, intimidation—especially towards elderly individuals attending the temple for consular services—constitutes harm. The judge noted that there was a high probability of some form of harm occurring if the injunction were not granted.





This ruling follows previous incidents where pro-Khalistan groups disrupted similar events, including a violent invasion at another Hindu temple in Brampton earlier in November. A similar injunction had been issued to a gurdwara in Vancouver shortly before this case.





The Indo-Canadian community has largely welcomed this ruling, viewing it as a reinforcement of religious freedom and community safety. Organizations such as the Hindu Cultural Society and the Coalition of Hindus of North America have expressed relief and support for the court's decision, emphasizing that political protests should not infringe on religious practices or freedoms.





This injunction reflects ongoing tensions surrounding pro-Khalistan activism in Canada and highlights the legal measures being taken to protect community spaces from potential disruptions.







