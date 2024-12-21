



India recently dispatched a humanitarian assistance consignment to Lesotho, comprising 1000 metric tonnes of rice. This initiative aims to help address the food security and nutritional needs of the people in the landlocked African nation. The consignment departed from Nhava Sheva Port, as announced by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 20, 2024.





This aid is part of India's ongoing commitment to support Lesotho, reflecting a strong bilateral relationship rooted in shared values and principles, particularly under the framework of South-South cooperation. Historically, India has provided similar assistance to mitigate the impacts of food shortages caused by various crises in Lesotho and other African nations.





India's relationship with Lesotho has been characterized by regular interactions and collaborative efforts in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, and culture. Earlier this year, both countries participated in the 5th round of Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation, where they reviewed their partnership and explored further avenues for cooperation.





This humanitarian effort is part of India's broader strategy to assist African nations during crises, as demonstrated by previous initiatives such as providing medical aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian government has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to Africa's development through various programs aimed at building local capacity and fostering economic opportunities.





India's efforts extend beyond food aid; they encompass broader developmental partnerships, including trade, agriculture, health, and cultural exchanges. The Indian community in Lesotho, numbering around 4,000, plays a significant role in these relations through various professional engagements.







