



The DefSat 2025 Conference and Expo, scheduled for January 8-10, 2025, in New Delhi, will prominently feature cutting-edge technologies such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) applications, and concepts related to Non-Kinetic Warfare. This event is organized by the SATCOM Industry Association of India (SIA-India) and aims to explore the integration of space capabilities into modern defence strategies.





Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)





QKD is a revolutionary method for secure communication that utilizes quantum mechanics to distribute encryption keys. It ensures that any interception of the key can be detected by the communicating parties, thus maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of the communication. The technology is particularly relevant in defence contexts where secure communications are critical for operational success.





Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)





AI and ML technologies are being increasingly integrated into defence systems for various applications, including surveillance, logistics, and autonomous operations. These technologies enhance decision-making processes and operational efficiencies within military frameworks. For example, AI-powered drones can conduct reconnaissance missions more effectively than traditional methods, adapting to various environmental conditions.





Non-Kinetic Warfare





Non-kinetic warfare refers to strategies that do not involve direct physical confrontation but instead utilize cyber operations, information warfare, psychological tactics, and electronic warfare. This approach is becoming more prevalent as technological advancements allow conflicts to be won through non-traditional means before any kinetic action is necessary. The implications of non-kinetic strategies are significant in modern military operations, emphasizing the need for robust cybersecurity measures and intelligence capabilities.





Conference Highlights





DefSat 2025 will feature a variety of sessions focusing on:





Integrated Space Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations: This theme reflects the necessity of combining land, maritime, aerospace, cyberspace, and homeland security strategies through advanced space technologies.





Real-World Security Simulations: The conference will include simulations like IndSpace Wargame 3.0 to address contemporary security challenges in space operations.





Dedicated Sessions on Homeland Security: Experts from various law enforcement agencies will discuss how space technologies can improve border management and disaster response efforts.





The event will gather over 500 participants from government, industry, and academia, showcasing India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities through innovative technologies. It aims to position India as a leader in integrating space technology into national security strategies amidst evolving geopolitical challenges.





