



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on December 10, 2024, to honour Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II. This ceremony was part of Singh's three-day official visit to Russia, which also included high-level discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and participation in the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).





During the wreath-laying ceremony, Singh expressed his respect for the sacrifices made by the soldiers and highlighted the strong ties between India and Russia. He also interacted with members of the Indian community in Russia, acknowledging their contributions to India's growth. The visit aims to strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations, reflecting their special and privileged strategic partnership.





Key Highlights From His Visit:





Meetings with President Putin: Rajnath Singh held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, focusing on enhancing military cooperation between India and Russia.





Singh co-chaired the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) alongside Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov. This meeting reviewed various aspects of defence collaboration, including military-to-military relations and industrial cooperation.





The discussions included a review of ongoing defence projects and the delivery of two remaining units of the S-400 air defence system, part of a larger deal signed in 2018 worth $5.43 billion. Singh emphasized the importance of Russian industries participating in India's 'Make in India' initiative, which aims to boost domestic defence manufacturing.





On December 9, Singh attended the commissioning ceremony of INS Tushil, a multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, at Kaliningrad. He described the ship as a significant milestone in India's maritime capabilities and its strategic partnership with Russia.





This visit underscores India's commitment to deepening its "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" with Russia, reflecting both nations' dedication to enhancing their longstanding ties in defence and security.







