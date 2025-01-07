



Aero India 2025, scheduled to take place from February 10 to 14 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, is set to focus on significant technology transfer agreements exceeding ₹75,000 crore. This edition of Asia's largest aerospace exhibition aims to build upon the success of previous events, which have seen substantial partnerships and innovations in the defence sector.





Technology Transfer Goals: The Defence Ministry has announced that Aero India 2025 aims for technology transfer deals worth over ₹75,000 crore, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing indigenous manufacturing capabilities in defence and aerospace sectors.





Event Structure: The first three days will be business-oriented, facilitating partnerships between Indian and foreign firms, while the last two days will be open to the public, featuring air shows and exhibitions of advanced military platforms.





Focus On Start-ups and Innovation: A dedicated iDEX pavilion will showcase innovations from Indian start-ups, aligning with the Make in India initiative. This highlights India's growing capabilities in indigenous innovation and aims to attract investment in local manufacturing.





Global Participation: The event is expected to attract leading defence manufacturers and delegations from various countries, fostering international partnerships and showcasing India's potential as a global aerospace hub.





Seminars And Discussions: Various seminars are planned to address critical themes in the aerospace sector, including a defence ministers' conclave aimed at enhancing international defence collaboration.





Defence Ministers' Conclave: A platform for strategic discussions with representatives from friendly nations to enhance international defence cooperation.





CEOs' Roundtable: This gathering will facilitate dialogues between global CEOs and Indian industry leaders, focusing on expanding manufacturing opportunities in India.





Aero India 2025 aims to build on the success of its previous edition in 2023, which attracted over 700,000 visitors and included 809 exhibitors. That event resulted in more than 250 partnerships and 201 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) related to technology transfers.

The Ministry of Defence emphasizes that this year's event will not only surpass these achievements but also highlight the promotion of Indian start-ups in the aerospace sector.





With a strong focus on indigenisation and collaboration within the global aerospace value chain, Aero India 2025 is poised to significantly impact India's position as a key player in the defence industry.





Aero India 2025 promises to be a landmark event that not only showcases cutting-edge technologies but also strengthens India's position in the global aerospace landscape.





