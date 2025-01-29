



President Donald Trump has initiated a significant shift in U.S. missile defence strategy with the signing of an executive order titled "The Iron Dome for America." This directive, issued on January 28, 2025, aims to establish a multi-layered missile defence system akin to Israel's Iron Dome, designed to protect the U.S. from a wide range of aerial threats, including ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles.





The order mandates the Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, to create a comprehensive plan within 60 days that includes a reference architecture and capabilities-based requirements for the Next-Generation Missile Defence Shield.





The executive order highlights the increasing complexity and intensity of threats from peer adversaries like China and Russia. It acknowledges that over the past four decades, the landscape of strategic weapons has evolved significantly, necessitating an advanced defence posture.





A notable aspect of Trump's plan is the emphasis on "proliferated space-based interceptors" that could engage ballistic missiles during their boost phase. This approach revives previously shelved concepts due to technological and budgetary challenges.





The proposed system will integrate various defence layers, including ground-based interceptors and advanced tracking systems. It aims to enhance the U.S. military's ability to counter diverse aerial threats effectively.





Implementing such an extensive missile defence system is expected to be financially burdensome, with estimates suggesting costs could exceed $2 trillion—more than double the current military budget.





For the initiative to move forward, it will require Congressional approval and funding commitments, which may pose additional hurdles given the scale of investment needed.





This initiative marks a departure from previous U.S. missile defence strategies that primarily focused on rogue states like North Korea and Iran. Instead, it broadens the scope to include sophisticated threats from major global powers.





"The Iron Dome for America" represents a bold step towards enhancing U.S. national security through advanced missile defence technologies. However, its success will depend on effective planning, funding, and legislative support in the coming months.





Agencies







