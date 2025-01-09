



Final Safety Inspection Begins on Banihal-Katra Railway Section: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Dinesh Chand Deshwal, initiated a crucial two-day safety inspection of the Banihal-Katra railway section on January 8, 2025. This inspection is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, which aims to enhance rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. The inspection will assess safety standards and operational readiness before train services can commence.





This inspection is pivotal as it follows successful trial runs conducted on the Katra-Banihal section, including a notable electric train trial on January 4, 2025. The CRS will evaluate critical infrastructure such as tunnels and bridges, particularly focusing on engineering feats like the Anji Khad Bridge and the Chenab Rail Bridge, which are significant landmarks of this project.





Following the inspection, a report will be submitted that will guide decisions regarding the launch of train services to Kashmir. The completion of this railway section is anticipated to facilitate direct train connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate these services soon.





ANI







