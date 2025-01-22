



President Trump has recently reaffirmed his support for the H-1B visa program, emphasizing its importance for attracting skilled immigrants to the United States. During a press conference at the White House on January 21, 2025, he stated that he values "very competent people" coming into the country and highlighted that this includes not just engineers but individuals at all levels across various professions.





Trump's remarks come amid ongoing debates within his supporter base regarding the H-1B program. While some, like tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, advocate for its role in bringing qualified professionals to fill critical positions in sectors such as technology and engineering, others argue that it may displace American workers.





Trump acknowledged this divide but maintained that allowing skilled immigrants to enter the workforce is essential for expanding businesses and boosting the economy. He noted his personal experience with the program, mentioning its utility in hiring not only technical experts but also high-quality service staff.





He reiterated, "We want competent people coming into our country," and emphasized that the H-1B visa serves as a vital mechanism for achieving this goal. Trump's balanced view reflects an understanding of both the need for skilled labour and the concerns regarding job competition among American workers.





ANI







