



Over the past decade, India has undergone a remarkable transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, propelling the nation into the global big league across defence, space, and technology.





Modi's vision, encapsulated in initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Make in India, emphasizes self-reliance, innovation, and strategic investments in science and technology. By fostering indigenous research, strengthening public-private partnerships, and prioritizing futuristic sectors, India has transitioned from a developing nation to a global pacesetter.





Breakthroughs In Defence





India's defence sector has seen unprecedented advancements, making it a global leader in cutting-edge military technologies:





Directed Energy Weapons: India successfully tested laser-based directed energy systems capable of disabling drones, joining an elite group of four nations with such capabilities.





Hypersonic Technologies: Indigenous development of Active Cooled Scramjet engines and endothermic scramjet fuel marked India's entry into hypersonic missile technology.





MIRV Technology: The successful Agni-V test equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology allows deployment of multiple nuclear warheads on a single missile.





Naval Ballistic Missile Defence: India conducted its first sea-based Endo-atmospheric interceptor missile trial in 2023, elevating its naval defence capabilities.





Autonomous Stealth UAVs: Flight tests of indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles showcased advancements in autonomous stealth technologies.





Anti-Satellite Weaponry: In 2019, Mission Shakti demonstrated India's ability to destroy satellites in low Earth orbit, placing it among the few nations with ASAT capabilities.





Achievements In Space Exploration





India’s space program has reached new heights under Modi’s leadership:





SpaDEx Mission: India joined the elite group of four nations demonstrating satellite docking and undocking technologies.





Moon’s South Pole Landing: In 2023, ISRO became the first agency to land on the Moon’s South Pole, making India the fourth nation to achieve a lunar soft landing.





Cryogenic Engine Development: In 2022, India inaugurated its Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility for advanced rocket production.





Record Satellite Launch: ISRO set a world record by deploying 104 satellites in one mission using PSLV-C37 in 2017.





Technological Frontiers





India is aggressively pursuing leadership in emerging technologies:





Semiconductor Hub: The Semicon India initiative aims to position India as a global semiconductor manufacturing hub through strategic investments and international partnerships.





Quantum Computing: The National Mission for Quantum Technology and Applications (NMQTA), launched in 2020 with a budget of ₹6,000 crore, underscores India's commitment to next-gen computing technologies.





Global Leadership Vision





Modi’s foreign policy has strengthened India’s international standing. Key achievements include:





G20 Presidency: India successfully managed conflicting global positions during its G20 Presidency, securing consensus on critical issues and reinforcing its role as a voice for the Global South.





Strategic Autonomy: By balancing ties with global powers like the U.S., Russia, and China while maintaining independent stances on issues like Ukraine, Modi has positioned India as a reliable partner globally.





Future Aspirations





In his Independence Day speech and Vibrant Gujarat Summit addresses, Modi outlined ambitious goals for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. These include sustainable development, AI-driven innovation, green hydrogen production, and becoming a global manufacturing hub. His vision also emphasizes human-centric growth and leveraging India's cultural legacy to lead sectors like gaming and education globally.





Through bold reforms and strategic investments across defence, space exploration, technology, and diplomacy, PM Modi has positioned India as an emerging superpower. This irreversible march towards becoming a Vishwaguru—a global leader—reflects his transformative vision for India's future.





Agencies







