



India and the United States have commenced the fourth edition of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, a bilateral tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise.





The opening ceremony took place aboard the Indian Navy's amphibious transport dock, INS Jalashwa, in Visakhapatnam on April 1, 2025. The exercise will continue until April 13, involving approximately 3,000 personnel, four ships, and seven aircraft from both nations.





Rear Admiral Greg Newkirk of the U.S. Navy emphasised the importance of enhancing joint operational capabilities to respond to crises effectively, while Rear Admiral Susheel Manon of the Indian Navy highlighted the exercise's role in advancing shared visions for the Indo-Pacific region.





Tiger Triumph 2025 includes subject matter expert exchanges, amphibious beach landings, and establishment of emergency medical treatment stations. For the first time, autonomous systems and space technology are being integrated into the exercise to improve multi-domain awareness and operational planning.





The event underscores the deepening strategic maritime partnership between India and the U.S., reflecting shared democratic values and regional interests. Cultural and athletic activities are also planned to foster camaraderie among service members.





ANI







