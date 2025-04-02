



The Nepali Congress has called for a ban on Indian media outlets that advocate for the restoration of monarchy in Nepal, accusing them of misleading the public and broadcasting content against the country's interests.





On April 1, 2025, Chandra Shekhar Kumar Prasad Yadav, Vice President of the Madhes Province Committee of the Nepali Congress, submitted a memorandum to district officials in Parsa and Bara to push for this ban. The party claims that such media content undermines Nepal’s democratic values and sovereignty.





This demand comes amid rising pro-monarchy sentiments in Nepal, which have gained traction since Democracy Day in February. Former King Gyanendra Shah had made remarks emphasizing national unity and responsibility, sparking rallies across Kathmandu and other regions advocating for the reinstatement of the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008 after 240 years.





These movements also call for Nepal to revert to being a Hindu state and abolish federalism, reflecting growing disillusionment with the current political system.





The tensions between Nepal and Indian media are not new. In previous instances, Nepal has banned private Indian news channels for allegedly broadcasting content that hurt national sentiments and sovereignty.





Critics argue that such bans highlight broader issues of media censorship and freedom of expression in Nepal, which have been contentious topics under successive governments.





