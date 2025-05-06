INS Trikand third and final ship of the second batch of the Talwar-class stealth frigate





India is poised to significantly enhance its naval capabilities with the imminent induction of INS Tamal, its second advanced stealth frigate built in Russia under the 2016 Indo-Russian agreement for four upgraded Krivak-III (Talwar-class) frigates.





Tamal will be officially handed over to the Indian Navy on May 28, 2025, at Kaliningrad, following the successful completion of sea trials and weapon firings. The frigate is expected to be commissioned into service by June 2025, joining its sister ship INS Tushil, which was commissioned in December 2024 and has already arrived at its home port in Karwar after a lengthy voyage from Russia.





Strategic And Technical Significance





INS Tamal is a 3,900-ton, 125-meter-long multi-role stealth frigate, designed for blue water operations across all dimensions of naval warfare-air, surface, underwater, and electromagnetic. It features a high degree of automation and stealth, with signature reduction measures across radar, infrared, and acoustic spectrums to enhance survivability in modern combat environments.





Armament And Capabilities





Missile Systems





INS Tamal, an advanced stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, is equipped with a comprehensive suite of modern weapon systems designed for multi-dimensional warfare. The main weapons systems onboard include:





BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles: These are the primary strike weapons, capable of engaging surface and land targets at supersonic speeds, providing a significant offensive edge.





Vertically-Launched Shtil Surface-to-Air Missiles: These missiles offer robust air defence against incoming aircraft and missiles, enhancing the ship’s survivability in contested environments.





76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM): This naval artillery system is used for engaging surface, aerial, and shore-based targets with high rates of fire.





Indigenous Triple Torpedo Launchers (ITTL) for 324mm Torpedoes: These launchers are designed for anti-submarine warfare, allowing the ship to target enemy submarines effectively.





Advanced Anti-Submarine Rockets: These provide additional capability to counter underwater threats, supplementing the torpedo systems.





Capability To Operate Multi-Role Helicopters: The ship can deploy helicopters for extended anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and airborne early warning missions, further enhancing its operational flexibility.





This combination of missile, gun, torpedo, and anti-submarine systems ensures that INS Tamal is capable of engaging threats across air, surface, and sub-surface domains, making it a formidable asset for the Indian Navy.





Anti-Submarine Warfare: It carries advanced anti-submarine torpedoes, rockets, and indigenous triple torpedo launchers for 324mm torpedoes, as well as the capability to deploy multi-role helicopters such as the Kamov-28 and Kamov-31, which serve both anti-submarine and airborne early warning roles.





Artillery: The ship mounts a 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) for naval artillery support.





Sensors And Automation: Packed with advanced sensors and electronic warfare suites, Tamal is designed for high manoeuvrability and precision in combat.





The induction of INS Tamal comes at a time of heightened maritime tensions in the Arabian Sea, particularly with Pakistan. The ship’s advanced weaponry and stealth features are expected to significantly bolster the Indian Navy’s deterrence and operational reach. Alongside the successful indigenous development and testing of underwater multi-influence ground mines, these developments reflect India’s ongoing efforts to modernize and indigenise its naval assets.





Project Background And Future Outlook





The four-ship deal, signed in 2016, stipulated that two frigates (INS Tushil and INS Tamal) would be built in Russia, while the remaining two (Triput and Tavasya) are under construction at Goa Shipyard in India with technology transfer. This marks Tamal as the last major warship to be imported by India, with future focus shifting to domestic warship construction.





INS Tamal represents a major leap in India’s maritime power projection, combining advanced Russian shipbuilding with Indian weaponry and systems integration. Its commissioning will further strengthen the Indian Navy’s ability to operate across the full spectrum of naval warfare, ensuring strategic dominance in the region.





