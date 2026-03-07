Open-source illustrative photo





Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has undertaken a significant visit to Saudi Arabia amid mounting tensions in West Asia. He held discussions with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on the precarious regional security landscape.





This meeting assumes particular importance following recent Iranian attacks on Saudi territory, which have thrust a mutual defence pact between Islamabad and Riyadh into sharp focus.





The defence agreement, inked last year, obliges both nations to support each other militarily in the event of aggression by a third party. It faced its inaugural challenge after Afghan Taliban forces struck Pakistan on 26 February, prompting Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to describe the situation as "open war".





Tensions escalated further when Iran reportedly unleashed drones and missiles against Saudi Arabia in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes.





Questions have swirled in diplomatic circles over whether Pakistan would honour its commitments under the pact should a full-scale war erupt between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Field Marshal Munir's trip to Riyadh underscores Islamabad's proactive stance in addressing these concerns.





The visit highlights Pakistan's deepening strategic alignment with the Gulf kingdom at a time of heightened volatility.





Prince Khalid bin Salman addressed the meeting in a statement on X early on Saturday. He emphasised joint efforts to halt the Iranian attacks, which he deemed detrimental to regional security and stability. The Saudi minister expressed optimism that Iran would embrace "wisdom and reason" and avoid "wrong calculations".





The discussions unfolded explicitly within the framework of the bilateral strategic defence pact. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to countering threats that jeopardise peace in West Asia. This comes as Saudi Arabia grapples with direct assaults, placing the kingdom squarely in the crosshairs of escalating hostilities.





Pakistan has maintained diplomatic channels with both Saudi Arabia and Iran since the onset of the current crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged multiple times with his Saudi counterparts.





Dar also reached out to his Iranian opposite number, imploring restraint and urging Tehran not to target Saudi Arabia. These multifaceted communications reflect Pakistan's delicate balancing act as a mediator in the fray. Islamabad seeks to avert broader conflict while safeguarding its alliance with Riyadh.





Official commentary from Pakistan on Field Marshal Munir's Saudi visit remains absent as of now. This reticence may stem from the sensitive nature of the deliberations. Nonetheless, the trip signals Islamabad's readiness to operationalise the defence pact if circumstances demand.





The backdrop to these developments includes Iran's aggressive posture following US-Israeli actions. Saudi Arabia views these Iranian strikes as provocative escalations that test longstanding partnerships. For Pakistan, the pact represents a cornerstone of its foreign policy in the Gulf, bolstered by economic ties and Islamic solidarity.





Broader implications loom large for South Asian geopolitics. Pakistan's involvement could draw it into a wider Middle Eastern conflagration, straining resources amid its own border skirmishes with the Taliban. Riyadh, in turn, relies on Pakistani military expertise, honed through decades of cooperation.





As tensions simmer, the Munir-Salman dialogue may pave the way for coordinated responses. Saudi hopes for Iranian de-escalation hinge on diplomatic pressure from allies like Pakistan. The kingdom's leadership appears intent on leveraging the pact to deter further aggression.





Pakistan's military top brass has long enjoyed close relations with Saudi counterparts, including training programmes and joint exercises. This visit reinforces that bond, potentially foreshadowing enhanced defence collaboration. Observers will watch closely for any Pakistani activation of the mutual aid clause.





In the wider context, West Asia's instability threatens global energy markets and shipping lanes. Pakistan, as a stakeholder in regional stability, positions itself as a pivotal player. The outcome of these high-level talks could influence the trajectory of the Iran-Saudi rift.





Diplomatic manoeuvring continues apace, with no immediate signs of de-escalation from Iran. Saudi Arabia's public call for restraint masks underlying resolve to defend its sovereignty. Pakistan's role, though understated, may prove decisive in shaping the conflict's path.





