



The Indian government has introduced targeted relaxations for exporters grappling with the fallout from the West Asia crisis.





These measures automatically extend export obligation periods, offering much-needed breathing space amid severe disruptions to global shipping routes and supply chains.





The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a public notice outlining the changes. Export obligations (EO) under specified advance authorisations and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) authorisations—those expiring between 1 March and 31 May 2026—have been extended to 31 August 2026.





Crucially, this extension comes without the need for exporters to pay a composition fee or submit separate applications. It builds on existing provisions in the foreign trade policy, which previously required such payments for similar relief.





Under the EPCG scheme, domestic firms import duty-free capital goods, such as machinery, in exchange for fulfilling export commitments. The ongoing crisis has made compliance increasingly difficult, prompting urgent demands from the exporting community.





The West Asia crisis stems from last month's joint US-Israel attack on Iran, escalating tensions and triggering widespread shipping disruptions. Ships face delays, rerouting, and heightened risks, which have driven up sea and air freight rates alongside soaring insurance premiums.





These pressures threaten the price competitiveness of Indian goods in international markets. If unresolved, they could erode export margins and hinder growth at a time when global trade already contends with headwinds like high US tariffs.





India's export performance reflects these strains. In January 2026, shipments rose marginally by 0.61 per cent to USD 36.56 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a three-month high of USD 34.68 billion.





The government's intervention underscores its commitment to shielding exporters from geopolitical shocks. By automating the extension process, it provides operational flexibility without bureaucratic hurdles.





Regional DGFT authorities will verify EO compliance during the issuance of Export Obligation Discharge Certificates (EODC), closure, or regularisation of authorisations. Customs officials have been notified to align exports with the revised timelines.





This applies specifically to advance authorisations—including those for annual requirements and special cases—as well as EPCG authorisations. The move aims to prevent temporary disruptions from derailing long-term export promotion efforts.





Broader implications loom for India's trade landscape. Sustained conflict in West Asia could exacerbate supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly for sectors reliant on timely maritime logistics.





Exporters in textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and electronics stand to benefit most, as these often operate under advance and EPCG schemes. The relief buys time to renegotiate contracts and adapt to elevated costs.





Government sources emphasise that this is a proactive step to sustain India's export momentum. With global uncertainties mounting, such policies signal resilience and foresight in trade strategy.





Stakeholders have welcomed the decision, viewing it as a pragmatic response to exporter pleas. It aligns with New Delhi's broader push to bolster domestic manufacturing and export competitiveness under initiatives like Make in India.





As the crisis evolves, further measures may emerge. For now, this extension serves as a critical buffer, ensuring compliance obligations do not compound the logistical chaos.





PTI







