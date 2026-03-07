



The United States Central Command has confirmed a dramatic escalation in its military campaign against Iran, announcing that more than 3,000 targets have been struck in the first week of "Operation Epic Fury." The statement, released on X, emphasised that the offensive is continuing at full pace and shows no signs of slowing down.





This surge in military activity comes alongside uncompromising rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who declared that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender." He insisted that Tehran must capitulate entirely before any diplomatic negotiations could take place, signalling a hard-line stance in the unfolding crisis.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined his vision for Iran’s future, promising reconstruction and prosperity once its current leadership is replaced. He coined the slogan "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)," echoing his familiar political branding, and pledged that the United States and its allies would work to rebuild Iran into a stronger nation after its surrender.





The intensification of hostilities follows the joint US-Israel strike on 28 February that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other senior figures. Tehran responded with waves of drone and missile attacks across several Arab countries, targeting American bases and Israeli assets. Israel, meanwhile, expanded its operations to Lebanon, striking Hezbollah positions and widening the scope of the conflict.





Amidst this volatile backdrop, Trump expressed his desire to play a direct role in selecting Iran’s next Supreme Leader. In an interview with Axios, he dismissed Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son and a prominent cleric with ties to the IRGC, as "unacceptable" and a "lightweight." He argued that Iran needed a figure capable of bringing "harmony and peace," warning that continuity of his father’s policies would only perpetuate conflict with the United States.





Iranian authorities, however, have rejected reports of succession plans, stating through the Consulate General in Mumbai that speculation about potential candidates has no official basis. Despite this, Mojtaba Khamenei remains widely viewed as a frontrunner, though his candidacy is fiercely opposed by Washington.





The situation in West Asia remains highly unstable, with the United States and Israel pressing their military advantage while Iran retaliates across the region. Trump’s insistence on unconditional surrender and his ambition to influence Iran’s political future mark a significant departure from traditional diplomatic approaches, raising questions about the long-term trajectory of the conflict and its impact on regional stability.





ANI







