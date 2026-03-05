



The Indian Army's Western Command has conducted rigorous trials of Bangalore-based A-Thon's Ashva-D series tactical vehicles during Exercise ‘Kharga Shakti 2026' at the expansive Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, reported Janes.





A company spokesperson confirmed to Janes in February that four bespoke configurations were put through their paces, tailored precisely to the Army's operational demands. This exercise underscores the growing emphasis on home-grown solutions for tactical mobility in challenging environments.





Central to the trials were the Ashva 4×4 2S and Ashva 4×4 4S variants. The 2S model accommodates two seats and integrates a tethered unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), enabling real-time reconnaissance while on the move.





The 4S configuration, with four seats, prioritises crew capacity for command-and-control roles, offering enhanced versatility for small-unit operations.





Further configurations included the Ashva 4×4 5S, which seats five personnel and incorporates a fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV. This setup allows for rapid aerial surveillance deployment without halting ground movement, a critical asset in dynamic battlefield scenarios. Completing the quartet was the Ashva 6×6 2S, boasting six-wheel drive for superior traction across rugged terrains, with its two-seat layout optimised for specialised missions.





Video footage released by Western Command on its X platform in late February captured the vehicles in action, operated by the ‘Ashni' drone platoon of II Corps—better known as the Kharga Corps. The clips highlighted seamless integration of the platforms with drone operations, demonstrating tactical agility in a live exercise setting. Such public showcasing signals confidence in the vehicles' performance under simulated combat conditions.





Beyond the Rajasthan trials, the Ashva-D series has proven its mettle in extreme environments. The spokesperson noted completion of high-altitude evaluations in northern India, including Ladakh at elevations surpassing 20,000 feet, alongside tests in Uttarakhand, Jammu, and Rajasthan over a four-month span. These trials affirm the platform's robustness against sub-zero temperatures, thin air, and steep gradients prevalent along India's contested borders.





Autonomous capabilities were also validated through assisted operation trials of the 6×6 variant in Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh, and at Babina fields. This progression towards semi-autonomous functionality positions the Ashva-D as a forward-leaning asset, capable of reducing operator workload while enhancing situational awareness via integrated UAV feeds.





The series has now secured approvals from the Technical Evaluation Centre (TEC), a key milestone in the Indian Army's procurement process. Extensive field validations across diverse topographies— from high-altitude deserts to plains—demonstrate compliance with stringent military standards for reliability and maintainability.





At its core, the Ashva-D series represents an indigenously engineered all-terrain platform, fully designed, developed, and manufactured in India. It excels in tactical mobility, reconnaissance, drone symbiosis, and logistics sustainment, addressing gaps in light armoured vehicles suited to India's varied operational theatres. With modular designs allowing rapid reconfiguration, it aligns seamlessly with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance in defence.





These trials by Western Command, responsible for safeguarding India's western frontiers, highlight the Ashva-D's potential frontline role. Integration with drone platoons like ‘Ashni' foreshadows networked warfare doctrines, where ground vehicles serve as mobile command nodes. Successful outcomes could accelerate induction, bolstering the Army's modernisation amid regional tensions.





A-Thon's Ashva-D thus emerges as a compelling case study in private-sector innovation within India's defence ecosystem. By clearing TEC hurdles and multi-domain trials, it paves the way for bulk orders, fostering jobs in Bengaluru's tech corridor and reducing import dependence on foreign tactical vehicles.





Janes







