



The Islamic Republic of Iran Ship (IRIS) Lavan has successfully docked at Kochi after experiencing significant technical failures during its return from the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026.





According to Indian government sources, the vessel's arrival follows a formal request for assistance made by Tehran just as geopolitical tensions in West Asia reached a breaking point.





The IRIS Lavan had originally been in the region to participate in the MILAN 2026 naval exercises and the IFR, which concluded on 25 February.





However, on 28 February, Iranian authorities reached out to New Delhi seeking urgent docking facilities, citing mechanical issues that rendered the ship's continued transit unsafe.





This diplomatic request coincided with the start of joint military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iranian territory. Despite the sudden escalation of conflict in the Middle East, India granted formal approval for the docking on 1 March. The vessel eventually reached the safety of Kochi harbour on 4 March.





The ship’s crew, numbering 183 personnel, are currently being housed at naval facilities within Kochi. Official sources noted that the announcement of the docking was briefly delayed to ensure the security of other maritime assets operating within the sensitive coastal region.





The situation for the Iranian Navy has been further complicated by the loss of the IRIS Dena, which sank south of Sri Lanka on 4 March. Reports indicate the frigate was struck by a torpedo from a US submarine approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle. The strike resulted in a significant loss of life, with 87 sailors reported dead.





In the aftermath of the sinking, the Indian Navy deployed the INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, alongside P8I maritime patrol aircraft, to support Sri Lankan-led search and rescue efforts. While 32 survivors were rescued and hospitalised in Galle, dozens of crew members remain unaccounted for following the engagement.





These naval developments are unfolding against a backdrop of unprecedented regional instability. Recent US-Israel strikes targeted high-ranking Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





In response, Tehran has launched extensive drone and missile salvos against American military installations across several Arab nations.





As Israel continues to intensify its military campaign against Tehran, the presence of the IRIS Lavan in an Indian port highlights the complex humanitarian and diplomatic role New Delhi is playing amidst the widening conflict. The crew remains under Indian care while the technical status of their vessel is assessed.





ANI







