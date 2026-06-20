



Indian Army Air Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for an Indigenous Intermediate Target System (Rocket), aimed at enhancing realistic training against evolving aerial threats such as drones, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.





This initiative underscores the Army’s commitment to modernising its air defence capabilities while ensuring compliance with indigenous content requirements under DAP 2020.





The proposed system is expected to achieve a minimum speed of 180 metres per second, ensuring that it can replicate the dynamics of fast-moving aerial threats. It must operate at ranges exceeding six kilometres, providing sufficient distance for effective training engagements.





The endurance requirement of more than thirty seconds, including an infrared source endurance of over twenty seconds, is critical to allow missile systems to achieve reliable lock-on during exercises.





The rocket system must be capable of launch operations at altitudes of 4,200 metres and above, reflecting the operational needs of the Indian Army in high-altitude regions such as Ladakh and Siachen.





Sustaining flight at altitudes of 1,500 metres above ground level or higher will ensure realistic simulation of aerial targets. A rate of climb greater than thirty metres per second is mandated to replicate the steep ascent profiles of advanced aerial threats.





Operational efficiency is a key requirement, with the system expected to support launch preparation within fifteen minutes. This rapid readiness capability will allow training exercises to be conducted with minimal delays.





The provision for multiple launch angles will enable varied flight profiles, thereby simulating diverse threat scenarios ranging from low-level drone incursions to high-speed missile attacks.





The launcher system must be modular and transportable, ensuring compatibility with existing Army vehicles. This requirement reflects the emphasis on mobility and adaptability in field conditions, allowing the system to be deployed across different terrains and operational theatres. The modular design will also facilitate ease of maintenance and upgrades, supporting long-term sustainability.





Compliance with Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 is central to the RFI, with a stipulation that the system must incorporate a minimum of fifty per cent indigenous content.





This aligns with the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision, encouraging domestic defence manufacturers and start-ups to contribute innovative solutions. The emphasis on indigenous development will not only strengthen self-reliance but also foster the growth of India’s defence industrial base.





The introduction of such an Intermediate Target System will significantly enhance the realism of air defence training. By replicating the speed, altitude, and endurance characteristics of modern aerial threats, the system will prepare personnel to counter drones, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft effectively.





This initiative reflects the Army’s proactive approach in adapting to the evolving nature of aerial warfare, where unmanned systems and precision-guided munitions are increasingly prevalent.





The RFI also opens opportunities for collaboration between established defence firms and emerging technology companies specialising in rocketry and unmanned systems. Indigenous solutions that meet the Army’s stringent requirements will not only serve training needs but also contribute to the broader ecosystem of advanced defence technologies in India.





Agencies







